Deputies detain person of interest in fatal 7-11 stabbing on OBT

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is dead after a stabbing early Sunday morning at an Orlando 7-Eleven, according to officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

A 53-year-old man has been detained in connection with the stabbing, which occurred just after 2 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at 3974 South Orange Blossom Trail, according to authorities.

Deputies said that when they arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive 45-year-old, who had suffered stab wounds to his chest. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.