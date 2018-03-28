Elderly woman shot in drive-by in Brevard County, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An elderly woman was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting late Tuesday night in Brevard County, authorities said.

Deputies said someone fired several shots into a home on Beth Street, just north of Titusville.

One of the bullets struck the victim, deputies said. Her injuries are not belived to be life-threatening, officials said.

Crime scene investigators spent several hours at the home collecting evidence. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

