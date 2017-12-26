Deputies find 1 man dead, 2 wounded in Marion County home

CITRA, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway after one man was found dead and two others were found wounded in a Citra home Tuesday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to the home on Northeast 162nd Place around 6:30 a.m. and found the men inside. The two wounded men were taken to an area hospital. Details about their injuries were not immediately available.

A homicide investigation is underway, according to a news release. The victims' identities will not be released to the public until next-of-kin notifications are made.

