Deputies hope this video will bring clues in shooting death of Orange County teen

Video shows a white SUV and other vehicles at a Circle K gas station moments before 19-year-old Adnes Bronson was found dead near his black SUV.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies hope newly released surveillance video that shows what took place at an Orange County gas station moments before a 19-year-old man was fatally shot will help lead them to a suspect.

The video shows several people buying gas, shopping and hanging out near vehicles early Wednesday, shortly before Adnes Bronson was found dead near his black SUV, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

At least three people can be seen getting out of a car at one of the pumps before one of the occupants of the vehicle gets on top of it and starts dancing.

A white SUV pulls up to the pump next to the vehicle and at least one person gets out and begins watching.

A third car, which appears to be a dark-colored Mercedes sedan, pulls up behind the vehicle where the occupants were dancing and stops behind it for a short time before driving off. The three occupants of the first vehicle then jump back into their car, including the person seen dancing on top of it.

One person was seen sitting on the ground in front of the convenience store and another person in what appears to be an orange shirt is seen walking out of it. Other bystanders were seen getting in and out of vehicles and standing in other spots around the parking lot.

The release of the video comes one day after Bronson's mother and former pastor called on his killer to come forward.

"Turn yourself in," Bishop Kelvin Colbaris said. "There’s hope for your rehabilitation."

Colbaris said he's concerned about recent gun violence in the area and said he's disappointed in the fact that he feels people can't even go to a convenience store anymore without having to think twice about their safety.

Bronson's mother said she wouldn't stop until justice was served.

"You’re not going to get away," Ona Bronson said. "I will be in the courtroom every day. You will see my face every day. I will be the voice for my son. He deserves just that."

Deputies hope the surveillance video will bring new clues in the case. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip through Crimeline at 800-423-8477 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

