Deputies identify man's body found in Rockledge neighborhood

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff's Office has released the identify of the man found on Sharon Lane in the Rockledge neighborhood Thursday.

Investigators said the victim is Nigel Daise, 27, of Kissimmee.

Deputies responded to the scene after a citizen saw Daise lying just off the roadway of Sharon Lane.

It appears Daise's death happened at a different location, and he was brought to Sharon Lane and placed on the side of the way, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The medical examiner's office said the preliminary findings show he died due to traumatic injuries he received. The Sheriff's Office said the case has been classified as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Agent Wendy Wheeler at 321-633-8413 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

