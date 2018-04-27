Deputies identify victim in Poinciana suspicious death investigation

POINCIANA, Fla. - For hours overnight and into the day, deputies were at one house in Osceola County after a dead body was found inside.

Osceola County deputies identified 32-year-old Vernon Gordon as the victim in this suspicious death investigation that occurred inside a home on Baccarat Court in Poinciana.

Deputies are still not going into much detail about how Gordon died, other than saying it wasn't due to natural causes.

"Last night I heard three gunshots right outside my bedroom window while I was watching Netflix," neighbor Joseline Sanchez said. "I thought it was fireworks but then I got a knock on the door from a cop and he said, 'Someone got shot and killed right next door.'"

Caution tape surrounded the home on Baccarat Court for most of the day, as investigators methodically went through the inside of this house, as well as used metal detectors on the outside.

Several people were visibly emotional as they walked up to the crime scene tape here, when they heard Gordon had died.

"I'm really shocked," neighbor Margarita Vento Jones said. "When it was so close to home, it did surprise me, I'm hurt about it."

Deputies told News 6 at this point, they're really not ruling anything out when it comes to the suspicious death investigation. But they do believe it was an isolated incident.

