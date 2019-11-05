Deputies identify woman found shot in her car near Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman found shot in her car in January has died due to her injuries, deputies say. Her shooter is still at large as of Tuesday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Tabitha Tavernier was gravely injured in the shooting and never recovered. She died Oct. 29.

Deputies originally found the 33-year-old with a gunshot wound in her car. The car had crashed 25 feet into a drainage canal Jan. 7.

Authorities say she was unconscious when she was found in the 1900 block of Americana Boulevard near Orlando.

Police previously said they believe a confrontation in the car led to the shooting.

The Sheriff's Office said this case is now with its homicide unit, which will continue with the investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

