Deputies: Intoxicated driver hit ambulance with infant son in car

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard County deputies say an intoxicated driver had his infant son with him in the vehicle when he crashed into an ambulance at Port Canaveral, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Scott Sampson, 24, of Daytona Beach was arrested on charges of driving under the influence with property damage and driving under the influence with a person less than 18 years old in the vehicle. He also faces charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was released from the Brevard County Jail Thursday on $2,500 bond.

At about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the parking garage at 9020 Rowland Drive in Port Canaveral following reports of a collision between a vehicle and a Brevard County Fire Rescue ambulance.

Deputies say a gold Mercury Sable, driven by Sampson, drifted out of the northbound lane and struck the rear driver's side wheel well of the southbound ambulance. The ambulance was being used for driver training near Cruise Terminal 10 and was not carrying a patient, reports state. No injuries were reported after the collision.

Sampson's 1-year-old son was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, deputies said.

Deputies suspected Sampson was intoxicated and administered a field sobriety test, which he failed, according to reports. A later breath test revealed a 0.083/0.088 blood alcohol level.

He admitted to drinking and smoking a joint earlier in the day, reports state.

A search of Sampson's vehicle turned up a small amount of marijuana, according to an arrest report.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.