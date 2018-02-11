Deputies investigate after man injured in Deltona shooting

DELTONA, Fla. - A 28-year-old man was injured in a shooting Saturday in Deltona, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the initial investigation suggests it was a drug-related incident which occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Dumas Drive.

The male victim was shot in the arm and torso, deputies said. He was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford for his injuries.

Deputies said there have been no arrests, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

