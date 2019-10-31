News

Deputies investigate armed home invasion at Orange County apartments

Victim hit during incident at Bella Terra apartments, deputies say

By Brianna Volz - Web producer

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are investigating an overnight armed home invasion at an Orange County apartment complex.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, two people with guns entered the victim's apartment in the Bella Terra community, located on Maitland Crossing Way, around 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

More News Headlines

The pair approached the victim and demanded money before running out of the apartment and possibly leaving in a getaway car, deputies said.

At some point during the invasion, the victim was hit and suffered minor injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies have not released any suspect information or said if the victim knew the pair.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.