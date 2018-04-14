Man, 35, found stabbed to death at Deltona home, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. - Authorities are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death at his Deltona home Friday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they arrived at 35-year-old Edwin Lee Daniels' home in the 1200 block of Howland Boulevard shortly after 10:17 p.m., when they received a call about a potential stabbing at that address.

Investigators have not released any details on a possible suspect or said what may have led to the stabbing, but they said they do not believe it was random.

The community is not believed to be in danger, according to the Sheriff's Office.

