Deputies investigate death at Palm Coast home, say no threat to community

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Officials are investigating a death after an adult was reported dead Monday evening, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they, along with rescue personnel, arrived at the home on Coral Reef Court in Palm Coast around 6:21 p.m.

Sheriff Rick Staly said the death is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

“I know that our team will conduct a thorough investigation and we will release more information as it is appropriate,” Staly said.

No other details were immediately released.

