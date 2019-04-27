Deputies investigate possible carjacking that left one dead in Bayonet Point

BAYONET POINT, Fla. - Pasco County sheriff's deputies are investigating what appears to be a carjacking that left one man dead, and one in critical condition in Bayonet Point.

According to deputies Everett Kimbell, 81 was setting up a table at the St. Mark's Presbyterian Church flea market on State Road 52 Saturday morning.

Kimbell was unloading items from a trailer attached to his truck to sell at the flea market, officials said.

According to sheriff’s deputies “The vehicle left the parking lot with the owner still inside and began heading east on SR 52. Contents from the vehicle were strewn about the parking lot.”

The truck and trailer rolled over by the Nature Trail on SR 52, but it is unknown why the crash occurred, deputies said.

According to officials, Kimbell was dead and another person in the car is in critical condition at a local hospital.

