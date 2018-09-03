2 in critical condition after shooting in Osceola, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are investigating after a shooting Monday afternoon left two people in critical condition, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they received multiple calls around 4 p.m. about a shooting near World Drive and I-4. When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman inside a silver vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said.

A handgun was also found at the scene, according to investigators.

Both victims remained critical at last check, deputies said. Their names and ages have not been released.

Investigators said they believe the incident to be isolated and that it may have been domestic.

It's unclear whether anyone is facing charges in connection with the shooting or if anyone else was involved.

No other details were immediately available.

