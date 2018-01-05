Deputies investigate fatal Apopka shooting

The scene of a shooting in Apopka on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

APOPKA, Fla. - One person was fatally shot in an south Apopka neighborhood Friday afternoon, officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the shooting call at 2 p.m. at 135 Chisholm Street near Washington Avenue. The 20-to 30-year-old victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation shows that the victim did not live at the home near where he was found.

Homicide investigators are working to determine what led to the fatal shooting, Orange County Sheriff's Office Capt. Angelo Nieves said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

