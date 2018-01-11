Deputies investigating death of woman found in Palm Coast home

PALM COAST, Fla. - An investigation was underway Thursday after a woman was found dead in Palm Coast, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said around 10:15 a.m. that the woman, who was believed to be in her mid-40s, was found dead at a home on Point Pleasant Drive.

It was not immediately clear whether investigators considered the death to be suspicious, deputies said. The woman's identity has not been released.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles surrounded the home as the investigation was underway.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

