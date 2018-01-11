Deputies investigating death of woman found in Palm Coast home

PALM COAST, Fla. - An investigation was underway Thursday after a woman was found dead in Palm Coast, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said around 10:15 a.m. that the woman, who was believed to be in her mid-40s, was found dead at a home on Point Pleasant Drive.
More News Headlines
- Authorities searching for clues after 17-year-old boy killed in Orange County
- Jury selection begins in Titusville double murder case
- Ormond Beach police investigate suspicious death after woman's body found
- Orange County deputies investigate fatal shooting at apartment complex
- Former WWE star works to get results after daughter's death
It was not immediately clear whether investigators considered the death to be suspicious, deputies said. The woman's identity has not been released.
Multiple law enforcement vehicles surrounded the home as the investigation was underway.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.