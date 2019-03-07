Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in Apopka.

Deputies said they were called to a home on East 13th Street around 1:55 p.m. Thursday and found a man in his late 40s suffering with a gunshot wound.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they believe the shooter and victim knew each other. No arrests have been made at this time, the Sheriff's Office said.

No other details were immediately available.

