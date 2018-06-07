Deputies: Investigation underway after woman found dead near Lake Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. - A death investigation is underway Thursday after the body of a woman was found on an Apopka road, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said around 8:45 a.m. that the woman, whose identity has not been released, was found along Lust Road in a rural area near Lake Apopka.

The woman is believed to be in her 30s, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies did not say whether her death was considered to be suspicious.

No other details were immediately available. More information will be released as the investigation continues, deputies said.

