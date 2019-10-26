Deputies: Landlord in custody after shooting, killing tenant

PHOTO CREDIT: Marion Sheriff's Office

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office say a landlord is in custody after he shot and killed his tenant.

Deputies were called to the 2800 block of SE 59th Street in Ocala around 8:30 p.m. Friday in reference to a shooting.

Investigators said when deputies arrived to the scene they found a man dead inside the home and the victim's landlord, Stanley Antony Jenson.

The Sheriff’s Office says Jenson shot and killed the victim over an eviction dispute. Deputies had responded to the home multiple times Friday as Jenson was trying to evict the victim, according to a Sheriff's office release. Deputies say they explained the eviction process to Jenson and told him not to visit the home again.

Deputies say Jenson is now being held in the Marion County Jail on no bond.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.



