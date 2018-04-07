Deputies: Man wanted in Orange County woman's death arrested in Puerto Rico

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man sought in the death of a 23-year-old Orange County woman has been arrested in Puerto Rico, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Saturday morning that Christian Valentin Penchi, 32, was arrested after the body of Vanessa Jessica Cocly was discovered Friday in a home at the Sandlake Courtyard Condominiums near South Orange Blossom Trail and Sand Lake Road in Orlando.

Penchi, who lives at the condominium where Cocly's body was found, was named a person of interest in the case Friday.

Sheriff's officials said Penchi and Cocly were believed to have been in an "on-again, off-again" relationship.

Penchi is charged with first-degree murder, deputies said. He is also facing a charge of grand theft in an unrelated case, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Other details about his arrest were not immediately available.

