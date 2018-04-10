Deputies: Man found sleeping in boy's closet arrested while out on bond

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man who was recently arrested after a mother found him sleeping in her child's closet has been arrested again -- this time on a burglary charge -- while out on bond, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Maynard was arrested March 31 in Apopka after Carolyn Bonaventura reported finding him asleep in her 4-year-old son's closet that afternoon.

"He went into his closet to get a toy and that's when I found a man sleeping in his closet, which I would have never seen had my son not been pitching a fit," Bonaventura told News 6 on Thursday. "I calmly picked up my son. I don't know what made me do this, but I calmly picked up my son and walked over to my husband in my daughter's room -- who's 2-- and told him, 'There is someone sleeping in Andrew's closet.'"

Deputies from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office arrested Maynard on a trespassing charge, records show. The report said Maynard was unconscious when authorities arrived.

"It took a while to wake him up and they had to drag him out of the house because he was so out of it," Bonaventura said.

Officials said Maynard was inadvertently charged incorrectly in that case, but the mistake has since been fixed.

On Monday, while out on bond in connection with that case, Maynard was arrested in Cape Canaveral on an armed burglary charge.

Brevard County deputies said Surf Drive homeowner reported that more than a dozen guns and his son's silver Mazda hatchback were stolen while he was out of town.

The Mazda and the gun safe were found at an apartment on Chandler Street, according to an arrest affidavit.

A woman at that apartment said Maynard and possibly another man stole the guns and ammo from the home on Surf Drive, the report said.

Maynard came outside of that apartment about an hour after deputies arrived and he was arrested, according to authorities. In an interview with detectives, Maynard admitted to being inside the burglarized home and sleeping in the garage since the owners were not there, officials said.

He also admitted that he and another man were inside the home and removed the gun safe, the report showed.

Maynard is being held without bond in the Brevard County Jail.

