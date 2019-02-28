Report: Man leads deputies on chase before bailing, leaving girlfriend, kids in car

Jose Abad, 22, was taken into custody after leading deputies on a chase while his girlfriend and her children were in the car, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: VCSO)

DELTONA, Fla. - A Volusia County Sheriff's Office helicopter captured the moment a suspect was taken into custody after leading deputies on a chase and bailing from the vehicle, authorities said.

Deputies said Jose Abad, 22, fled from Volusia County deputies when they tried to conduct a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office said there was a felony warrant out for Abad's arrest and he had fled from DeLand officers earlier in the day. Deputies said they also knew Abad had a suspended Florida driver's license for failing to pay traffic fines.

When a deputy turned on his lights and tried to stop Abad in a red Kia near Overton Street and Farrington Drive, Abad sped off, ran a stop sign and continued through multiple other intersections, deputies said.

Jose Abad fled from @DeLandPD & us w/ a woman and 3 kids in the car. Charges: fleeing, child abuse, DWLSR & V.O.P. on a prior case (burglary, grand theft firearm & dealing in stolen property)



Explained he thought he'd get away if he circled neighborhoods where we couldn't follow pic.twitter.com/Ym6Xi2ScMs — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) February 28, 2019

Several law enforcement officers flooded the area and the Sheriff's Office helicopter flew over the Kia in an attempt to keep up with Abad, according to the incident report.

About 15 minutes later, Abad exited the car near Florida Drive and Danfourth Avenue and took off, leaving his girlfriend and her three children, ages 4, 9 and 12, inside, the report said.

Deputies were able to take Abad into custody in the 2200 block of Chamberlain Street. He told them he thought he could get away if he continued circling through neighborhoods because he thought deputies couldn't follow him through there, according to the report.

Deputies said Abad's girlfriend told them she and her children were in the vehicle the entire time, and that she begged and pleaded for him to stop because the children were screaming and crying, but he wouldn't.

Abad told deputies he was just looking for a place to stop and let his girlfriend and the children out of the vehicle, the report said.

Abad was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding, child abuse, driving with a suspended license and violation of probation on prior charges, according to the Sheriff's Office.

