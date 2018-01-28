Deputies: Man puts gun to victim's head, steals his Corvette

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for an alleged armed carjacker after a man said his Corvette was stolen Saturday while he was held at gunpoint outside his Deltona home, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the victim told them he had just returned to his home on Star Court around 3:05 p.m. after shopping at a thrift store in Orange City when the man put a gun to his head and demanded he hand over the keys to the 2016 red Corvette.

The Corvette was found backed into a spot at an apartment complex, located about a half-mile from the thrift store, shortly after the victim notified the Sheriff's Office of the incident, deputies said.

Deputies said the man, who was described as black, 6 feet tall and thin, fled the scene.

Investigators processed the car and returned it to the victim, but need help finding the alleged carjacker. The man was believed to be wearing a black hoodie and black pants during the incident, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 386-248-1777.

