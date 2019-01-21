Deputies need help identifying persons of interest in deadly home invasion

ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help in identifying a man and a woman who could be connected to a deadly home invasion earlier this month.

Alex Correa, 20, was shot Jan. 14 during a struggle at a home on Port Simbor Avenue.

Few details about the crime have been released, but Correa's family told News 6 that four men broke into the home.

On Monday, deputies tweeted photos of a man, woman and vehicle, asking for the public's help in identifying the pair.

NEED TO ID: These are persons of interest in the home invasion homicide of Alex Correa on 1/14. Pictured is the actual car seen in the area of the incident. Detectives need your help identifying these individuals and/or car.



Please call Crimeline at 800-423-8477, @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/g2eXVI0JxD — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 21, 2019

The woman is between 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 5 feet, 7 inches tall and between 110 pounds and 130 pounds. She was wearing a purple shirt, baggy athletic pants and purple sneakers. The man is between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall, approximately 130 to 150 pounds, and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, ripped jeans and black sneakers.

Deputies also provided a picture of a black 2008-2012 Nissan Altima that was seen in the area around the time of the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the pair is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

