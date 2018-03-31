Deputies offer reward for info on Orange County porch beer burglar

Photo courtesy of OCSO

ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies are asking for the community's help in identifying the person who stole more than $150 in beer from a refrigerator at an Orange County home.

The person seen in the surveillance footage below entered the victim's backyard of their home on Ranch Estate Drive last week around 6:05 a.m., according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said the thief then walked onto the victim's porch and took the beers from the fridge.

Authorities did not offer any additional details about the incident or the person seen in the image.

Anyone with information about the burglary is urged to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477 and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, deputies said.

