OCSO: Man dies after Orange County shooting, person of interest sought

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One man is dead and another is in surgery after a shooting Saturday night, according to officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

A person of interest, Pedro Ernesto Tomas Carralero, is being sought in relation to the incident. Crimeline is offering a $5,000 reward for any information on his whereabouts.

Deputies said they responded to a report of a shooting at the 200 block of North Econlockhatchee Trail around 10:30 p.m. Deputies said when they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds lying in front of the home.

One of those men died after being transported to the hospital, and the other is in surgery at Orlando Regional Medical Center, officials said.

An OCSO news release said the two victims arrived at the home along with another man. The victims were shot after an argument inside the home, according to the release. Deputies also said several cars drove away before law enforcement arrived.

Ernesto Penaroque, who lives a few blocks away, is the closest neighbor to the home. He said he did not hear any gunshots Saturday night but is used to people often going in and out of the home.

He said the news of the shooting makes him uncomfortable.

"It's not what I want to live near," Penaroque said. "I've been here for 40 years and never had any problems."

If you have any information, call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando for more details.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.