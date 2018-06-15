Deputies: Pharmacy tech starts job, immediately starts stealing bottles of pills

Deputies say this video shows Katie Williams, 28, taking pill bottles from her employer and putting them down her shirt.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A pharmacy technician at Pierson Community Pharmacy wasn't aiming for employee of the month when Volusia County deputies say she started stealing prescription drugs days after she started her new job.

Officials with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Katie Williams, 28, of Daytona Beach, was caught on camera taking bottles of pills from her new employer.

Williams was arrested May 25 on grand theft and trafficking oxycodone charges and then arrested again once deputies said they determined the extent of her alleged thefts.

Deputies said the owner of Pierson Community Pharmacy realized that several bottles of oxycodone and amphetamine pills were missing on May 25 during inventory of the pharmacy safe.

Surveillance video cameras placed directly above the safe showed Williams taking the bottles and putting them under her shirt, deputies said.

Further investigation after Williams' arrest revealed that she had also stolen bottles on May 8-11, deputies said.

Williams was employed at the pharmacy for a month, before she was arrested.

On Friday, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office added additional trafficking and possession charges against Williams.

She is being held on a $70,000 bail in the Volusia County Branch Jail.

