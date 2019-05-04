Deputies release name of suspect they are searching for in Seminole County burglary

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A large law enforcement response is underway in Seminole County as deputies look for a possible shooting suspect near Sanford.

According to deputies, a person returned to their home on Virginia Avenue in unincorporated Altamonte Springs at 1:15 p.m. to find two people in the home.

Deputies said one of those people was armed and the homeowner shot at the suspects. No one was injured.

The suspects fled the home and deputies spotted their vehicle in the area of I-4 and Lake Mary Boulevard. They abandoned their four-door sedan near the Dunwoody Plaza on State Road 46 at International Parkway.

Deputies have a man and a woman in custody.

Investigators are still looking for Daquon Atkins.

Deputies said he is considered armed and dangerous. He has two active warrants out of Seminole County and Volusia County.

People who live near Dunwoody Plaza said they're concerned.

"Obviously it’s a little scary when you come home and see all of this action," Christy Prickard said. "It’s scary, very scary. I walk up here all the time, so of course you don’t want to see all of this in neighborhood."

Helicopters have circled the woods looking for the suspect. Neighbors said there has been several burglaries in the area.

