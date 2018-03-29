Deputies release photo of suspect vehicle in Winter Garden shooting

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released pictures of a car that deputies believe two suspects were in prior to a shooting in Winter Garden Monday evening.

The 60-year-old victim was returning home on Siplin Road around 6:20 p.m. when two males approached him as he was getting out of his vehicle and demanded money, according to authorities.

More News Headlines

Deputies said the victim fought back, then one of the two men shot him then ran from the area. The two men were in a white sedan with dark-tinted windows, a news release said. The vehicle is believed to be a Japanese model from between 1995 and 2002.

The assailants were described as being between the ages of 18 and 25.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.