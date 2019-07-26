Deputies release sketch of woman who robbed 74-year-old woman at gunpoint

A sketch of the woman who robbed a 74-year-old woman in Orange County on July 8. (Image: OCSO)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County sheriffs deputies are seeking the public's help to identify a woman who robbed a 74-year-old woman at gunpoint outside her home.

The victim told deputies she pulled her car into her garage after a trip to the grocery store on July 8 at 11:22 a.m. and went inside to put her purse down. When she came back out to bring her groceries in she encountered a woman with dark brown, shoulder-length hair standing in her garage.

According to the incident report, the woman demanded the 74-year-old victim's money, credit cards and PIN numbers to her cards. The woman told the victim she was armed and her boyfriend was in a car outside.

After a brief struggle, the victim said she ran inside and locked the door.

Information about the location of the robbery was redacted from the report.

The assailant was described as a white woman in her 30s who is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

