Deputies say man kidnapped, attempted to sexually attack Orange County woman

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man it said kidnapped and attempted to sexually batter a woman late Tuesday night.

Deputies said just before midnight, a man held a 25-year-old woman at gunpoint, and forced himself into her vehicle.

Investigators said that the suspect then forced the victim to drive to another location where he attempted to sexually batter her.

The victim was able to run away unharmed.

The suspect was also able to run away and remains on the loose.

Ivonnee Jones said that she has two daughters and several grandkids who live on Lake Heritage Circle in Orange County where investigators said the assault took place.

"We either need more security or something because you know they are in danger," Jones said. "I think that a sketch would be preferable. Anybody else to tell you what they look like."

Patrick Cuauro said he has lived in the area off Rio Grand Avenue for two years with his wife and kids. He said that he is now looking to move.

He said that he has also installed his own surveillance cameras and motion-detecting lights.

"That's really really scary. So, I think the first time I get a chance I would like to move," said Cuauro.

At this point it's unclear if investigators have been able to create a sketch of the suspect.

