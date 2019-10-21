Deputies: School threat suspect says he was 'tired of being talked down to'

Carl Court/Getty Images

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A teen who threatened a school shooting on Snapchat said he did it because he was "tired of being talked down to," according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a University High School student contacted them Sunday about a Snapchat video she received from her classmate, 15-year-old Diego Lipscomb, that showed him driving while dancing to music with a caption that read, "I'm going to shoot up the school Monday."

The girl then showed a deputy her text conversation with Lipscomb through Snapchat.

Records show Lipscomb initially said he was serious and he was "tired of everyone's (expletive) so ima (sic) put a stop to it," and "tired of being talked down to," but then he said he was "playing" and he has "a very dark since (sic) of humor sometimes."

He also said, "I wanna eliminates (sic) some of this people at our school" and "low key I do wanna shoot up the school," according to the arrest report.

When deputies interviewed Lipscomb, they said he was "messing with" his classmate to get a reaction out of her and he was not actually planning to commit a school shooting. His mother said he didn't have access to any weapons, the affidavit said.

Lipscomb was arrested on a charge of written threat to kill or injure.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.