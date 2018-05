ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - An Altamonte Springs man with dementia is missing, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night.

About 1 p.m., Jose Antonio Astacio Ortiz, 87, walked away from his home in the 400 block of Orange Street, deputies said.

Ortiz was last seen wearing white and yellow loafers and a straw hat.

He is considered endangered, deputies said.

Anyone who spots Ortiz is asked to call 911.

