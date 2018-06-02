OCSO searching for armed robbery suspect who allegedly stole cash, electronics

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for a man suspected in an armed robbery on Wednesday.

OCSO officials described the man as a 30- to 40-year-old white or Hispanic man, with a salt and pepper goatee, with a height between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet. They said he was last seen wearing a black Nike baseball cap, a black t-shirt, a gray long-sleeve undershirt and gray jeans.

A press release from OCSO officials said the man entered the Winegard Cafe at 6420 Winegard Road. around 10:45 a.m. on May 30. The man then brought out a weapon and demanded money from the cashier, according to the press release. The type of weapon is unclear.

Authorities said the cashier gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash. They said the suspect then demanded the employee's cell phone and took the business' laptop from the front counter.

Deputies said the suspect was seen fleeing on foot southbound on Winegard Road. Authorities said they believe he frequents the shopping center and immediate area.

There is a Crimeline reward for up to $1,000. If you have any information, call 800-423-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.