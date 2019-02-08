Deputies search for carjacking suspect in DeLand

DeLAND, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said its investigating a carjacking that occurred in DeLand on Wednesday night.

Investigators said a 45-year-old woman was sitting inside her 2010 Lexus with the engine running in the parking lot of a shopping complex on the 1200 block of south State Road 15A in DeLand. The Sheriff's Office said another vehicle pulled up alongside her and someone got out.

Detectives said the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and it "... put her in a well-founded fear for her life."

Deputies wrote in their report that the victim was in shock, so she didn't get out immediately.

Investigators wrote that the suspect then "... grabbed her by her arm and forcefully removed her..."

The Sheriff's Office said officers in the area were notified to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

About three hours later, law enforcement said the vehicle was found abandoned in Seminole County near the Seminole Towne Center.

Detectives said the woman was not injured.

Someone who works nearby told News 6 that officers were able to collect video surveillance showing the incident.

No arrests have been announced in the case.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.