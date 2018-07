DELTONA, Fla. - A man was shot at 1520 April Ave. in Deltona on Sunday, and the Volusia County Sheriff's Office is looking for the gunman.

Deputies said the victim was only grazed on the cheek and is expected to be OK. He was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital.

Authorities said that the shooter fled the scene and they are trying to get more information.

