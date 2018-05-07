Deputies search for Marion County woman evading DCF with 4 children

Depuites are searching for Curleasha Harris, 33, and her four children.

OCALA, Fla. - Authorities in Marion County are seeking the public's help finding a woman who they said is evading the Department of Children and Families with her four children.

DCF had child custody pickup ordered for Curleasha Harris' four children: Samson Robinson,13, Shan’nya Montgomery, 10, Dorian Leach, 3 and Andre Harris, 2.

Officials with the Marion County Sheriff's Office said they believe Harris' children are in danger if they remain with the 33-year-old woman. Harris has repeatedly evaded DCF, deputies said.

Deputies said Harris was last seen in a white Mercury car and could be staying in Deer Run in Ocala. Her last known address was on Northeast Court in Ocala.

Anyone with information about Harris or her children is asked to call 911 immediately.

