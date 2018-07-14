Deputies search for missing Lake Mary man with Alzheimer's disease

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a Lake Mary man with Alzheimer's disease.

Deputies said Noel Galkin, 64, was last seen Saturday morning when he and his wife were driving separately to drop off a vehicle at Tire Kingdom on State Road 434 in Longwood.

Galkin took a wrong turn and his wife lost sight of him, deputies said.

Galkin has Alzheimer's disease and other medical conditions that require medication, according to family members. He does not have a cellphone. Deputies said he may have made a purchase at a gas station in Daytona Beach at approximately 12:22 p.m.

Galkin is described by the sheriff's office as a white man who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 195 pounds and has white hair, green eyes and a beard. Deputies said a clothing description of what he was last seen wearing was not available.

Galkin is believed to be driving a silver Toyota Camry with Florida tag number Y76VJL, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about Galkin's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the sheriff's office at 407-665-6650.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.