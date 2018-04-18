Missing Oviedo woman located after seen passed out in stranger's car

OVIEDO, Fla. - A 22-year-old Oviedo woman who was reported missing after being seen passed out in a stranger's car has been located and is talking to investigators, deputies said.

Danielle Hodge, who lives in unincorporated Oviedo, was reported missing early Wednesday after she and her friend were driven to Hodge's apartment complex in the 1900 block of Summer Club Drive.

According to the friend, she and Hodge were at Bullitt Bar at 33 E. Pine St. in downtown Orlando when they met a man who offered to drive them home, according to deputies. Video (watch in player at top of story) from outside the bar shows the women and man getting inside the vehicle.

When they got to the apartments, Hodge's friend exited the vehicle, deputies said. Hodge, who appeared unconscious, remained in the backseat, and the man drove off, deputies said.

No other details have yet been released.

The man was described as Hispanic and in his 30s. He has a buzz-cut hairstyle and was driving a dark sedan.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hodge or the man is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

