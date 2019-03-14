Deputies search for missing teen boys from Volusia

Authorities are searching for Austin Barrett, 17, of DeBary, and Jonathan Francisco Catro, 17, of Orange City. (Images: VCSO)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are asking for the public's help finding two West Volusia County teenagers who haven't been since Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.

Around the same time the 17-year-old boys went missing, two vehicles were taken from one of their homes, authorities said.

Deputies said Austin Barrett, of DeBary, has Asperger syndrome, a high-functioning form of autism, and was last seen at his home in the Alexandra Woods area before 11 a.m. by a family friend.

Barrett is described as white and between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall. Deputies said he has brown hair and weighs 200 to 210 pounds.

The Datsun car pictured above was taken from Austin Barrett's home in DeBary, according to the sheriff's office. (Image: VCSO)

The two vehicles that were taken from Barrett's home were a silver 1979 two-door Datsun with Florida tag AYQG66 and a dark green four-door Mercedes AMG e55 with Florida tag 833MHR, according to the sheriff's office.

A vehicle similar to the one pictured above was taken from Austin Barrett's home in DeBary, according to the sheriff's office. (Image: VCSO/Not actual vehicle)

Jonathan Francisco Castro, of Orange City, may be with Barrett, according to deputies.

Catro was last seen at his home in the area of East Elm Street around 6 a.m., deputies said. He was wearing a black and blue long-sleeved flannel shirt, blue jeans and black and white Vans shoes. Deputies said he's believed to be between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 140 to 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the teenagers or the missing vehicles to call 911.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.