Deputies search for person who killed 7-year-old Florida boy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Investigators are asking the public for help in finding the person who fatally shot a 7-year-old Florida boy.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said in a tweet that his agency is "going to move heaven and earth, and kick in a few doors" to find the person who shot Tashawn Gallon on Sunday night.

Sheriff's officials said multiple witnesses are not cooperating with police about the incident that led to the shooting.

Williams said the boy was outside a house with about five people who were drinking and smoking marijuana when gunshots rang out from a passing vehicle.

He said 23-year-old Dominique Trevonn Demetrius Holcomb was injured, but isn't cooperating with authorities.

