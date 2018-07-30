Deputies search for two men involved in home invasion

ORLANDO - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for two men that were involved with a home invasion in Orlando.

According to deputies, the two men, both black and around 20 to 25 years old, invaded the home at 3513 Forestdale Dr. Sunday evening and took the personal belongings of the victim, a 45-year-old man.

Deputies say that the victim was in his bedroom inside his shared home when the two men broke down his bedroom door. Deputies say that one man held the victim down while the other stole his personal belongings.

The men fled the scene of the crime and deputies are currently trying to identify the robbers.

Deputies say the victim was not injured during the encounter.

