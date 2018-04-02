Putnam County children reported missing found safe

PALATKA, Fla. - UPDATE: Two children reported missing Monday in Putnam County were found safe after a brief search, deputies said.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A search is underway Monday for two missing children in Putnam County, according to sheriff's officials.

The children, 10-year-old Susanne Marie Morrison and 8-year-old Samuel Josiah Morrison, were last seen in their home at about 5 a.m. Monday, deputies said.

Deputies are searching for the children in a wooded area off State Road 19 and West Peniel Road near Palatka.

Personnel from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission are looking for the children, deputies said.

