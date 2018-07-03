14-year-old vanishes while visiting Central Florida

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County deputies are seeking help finding a missing teenage boy who disappeared while visiting from India.

Investigators said Arshdeep Singh Gandey, 14, hasn't been seen since Saturday.

He was last seen along U.S. 192.

Deputies said the teen traveled to Central Florida with a group.

Detectives think Gandey might have left the group intentionally, but they still want to find him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

