Deputies searching for suspect after shooting in Deland

DELAND, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Department is searching for a 24-year-old suspect in a shooting that happened early Saturday in Deland at the Label Bar and Lounge.

Deputies are looking for Wilbert Brown. Authorities said he is wanted on aggravated battery with a firearm, two counts of aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated child abuse, shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information on Brown is asked to call authorities. Authorities said Brown is considered armed and dangerous.

