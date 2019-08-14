Men wanted in metal pipe beating, robbery at Orange County bus stop

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies have issued a crime alert for two people believed to be connected to a beating and robbery at an Orange County bus stop.

Investigators say the attack happened Aug. 7 at a bus stop along South Rio Grande Avenue.

Detectives released a picture of a man they say hit the victim with a metal pipe and then robbed him.

Investigators also released a photo of another person who they say then used the victim's stolen credit card.

Anyone who has information about the suspects is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

