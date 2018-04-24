Deputies seek assistance in identifying suspected burglar in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a man they said broke into a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. on April 10 in Melbourne.

Brevard County Sheriff's Office officials said a man called to report that he found an unknown man in the front of his home on Lakeridge Drive and, based on surveillance video, found that the man had broken a window and entered the victim's vehicle.

Deputies said they discovered the same man was seen on surveillance video at a 7-Eleven at 3100 North Wickham Road before going to the victim's home.

Anyone with information about the wanted man's identity is asked to call 321-253-6683.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.