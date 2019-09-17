Deputies seek man accused of sexual battery on juvenile victim

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake County deputies are looking for a man accused of sexual battery on a juvenile victim.

Deputies said they received the criminal complaint against Ali Osman Malik, 37, in May. Law enforcement officials said they located Malik the morning of July 16 near State Road 50 and South Grand Highway in Clermont but he evaded arrest.

Malik's current whereabouts are unknown.

He is 6 feet tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Malik's whereabouts is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Bureau at 352-343-9529 or Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

