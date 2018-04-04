Deputies seek man in violent Walgreens armed robbery

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man who they say fired several rounds and hit an employee with a gun during an armed robbery at a Walgreens on Sand Lake Road.

The gunman entered the store at 8:25 a.m. He walked toward the cash register and pointed the firearm at a customer and employee, surveillance video shows. Deputies said the man fired his gun and demanded cash.

He left the convenience store with the cash till, according to a news release. He was wearing a striped, hooded sweatshirt and baggy, dark-colored pants.

Deputies said they are investigating to determine if the man has been criminally active in other jurisdictions.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.