Deputies seek man who robbed bicyclist at gunpoint on Cady Way Trail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are looking for a man they say grabbed a woman's bicycle, held her at gunpoint and stole her cellphone as she was biking on Cady Way Trail Saturday afternoon.

The victim said she was on the trail at Goldenrod Park around 4:55 p.m. when she saw a man standing on a curve in the path. As she cycled past the man, he grabbed onto her handlebars, forcing her to stop, and he pointed a large black handgun with a silver tip at her face, according to a news release.

Officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the victim complied when the man demanded that she hand over her iPhone 10. He then ran east toward Waterside Villas, the report said.

The man is described as being approximately 30 years old, between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall with green eyes and a clean-shaven face. Deputies said he was wearing a black shirt with white print on the front of it and black shorts.

Crimeline is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling 800-423-TIPS (8477).

